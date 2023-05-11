A Zachary man who was convicted of binding and beating his ex-girlfriend's father to death, then setting his Baker home ablaze and steadling his dog was sentenced to 25 years in prison Thursday.
James Henry Rivers, 40, accepted a plea deal during a hearing inside a Baton Rouge courtroom. He was slated to be tried for second-degree murder next month, but pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of manslaughter in exchange for the sentence that District Judge Brad Myers imposed.
The conviction stems from a deadly rampage that began the night of Dec. 30, 2016. Rivers killed 53-year-old David Allen on the morning after the victim's daughter ended their two-year romance.
Prosecutors said Rivers and the victim's daughter had a "contentious relationship," one that investigators said included mental and physical abuse, property crimes and death threats.
Investigators said Rivers used wire to bind Allen's wrists before killing him, then set the man's house on fire to destroy evidence. During Thursday's hearing, Assistant District Attorney Stephen Pugh told the judge Rivers also stole the victim's dog from his Baker home.
Authorities were dispatched to the home in the 7900 block of South Hendricks Drive around 4 a.m. Dec. 31 and found it ablaze. After firefighters extinguished the flames, parish deputies found Allen's charred remains inside the house.
The death was ruled a homicide after autopsy results showed Allen had been bound with wire, suffered fracture injuries to the head and torso and died of blunt force trauma wounds.
Allen's daughter told investigators she had discarded a cellphone at her father's residence the night of Dec. 30, 2016, because she believed Rivers had been using it to track her, according to detectives. Deputies indicated Rivers arrived at Allen's home 10 minutes after the woman left the phone.
She told officers she later received messages from Rivers through social media accounts with photographs of Allen's bedroom and his dog. When Rivers didn't get a response from his ex-girlfriend, he released the dog in the parking lot of the motel where he discovered she was staying.
When investigators nabbed him Jan. 30, 2017, he made inconsistent statements and was arrested, according to Pugh. Records show he was never released and remained in custody at the parish jail awaiting trial.