The stalking started before dawn, prosecutors said.
In his cousin's SUV, Jeffery O'Brian Neff circled the Zachary subdivision where his estranged wife lived. When her boyfriend, 32-year-old Kylan Givens pulled into the driveway, Neff ambushed him with a high-powered assault rifle and shot him five times, court documents say.
A jury convicted Neff of second-degree murder in Givens' February 2021 killing following a weeklong trial that ended with the guilty verdict late Friday, court officials confirmed. The 37-year-old man faces a mandatory life term in prison when District Judge Fred Crifasi sentences him at a later date.
During the trial, prosecutors presented evidence of previous bouts of domestic violence that flared up in the marriage of Neff and his wife. In fact, a judge imposed a protective order about a week before the fatal shooting that prohibited Neff from coming within 100 yards of Williams or her residence.
"He knew he wasn't supposed to be there that day," East Baton Rouge Parish Assistant District Attorney Melanie Fields said during her closing arguments Friday. "He was the aggressor. A man with murder in his heart and a gun in his hand. He ambushed Kylan, and an aggressor can't claim self-defense."
Prosecutors convinced jurors that Neff shot Givens multiple times in cold blood because he was in a relationship with Neff's wife, Briana Williams. According to case files, he shot Givens in the face, shoulder and torso, shortly after 5 a.m. on Feb. 7, 2021 in front of Williams' house in the 4100 block of Hidden Pass Drive.
Givens was rushed to Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, where he died.
Neff's legal team sought to convince the jury that the killing was an act of justifiable homicide committed while Neff was protecting the home he bought during his marriage. Defense attorney Jarrett Ambeau argued Givens fired the first bullet when Neff approached his car in the driveway and Neff returned fire.
He played a video from a home security camera in the neighborhood, and argued the muffled sound of a small-caliber gunshot could he heard two seconds before five loud shots rang out from Neff's assault rifle. Ambeau told jurors the noise, along with six bullet holes in Givens' car window, served as proof that the victim took aim at Neff first.
"The state wants you to believe that he was an evil man," Ambeau argued. "I don't know how you ambush somebody if you don't even know they're coming over."
Fields reiterated the state's assertion that there was no evidence or testimony to support Neff's self-defense argument
She reminded jurors that crime scene investigators and a specialist who examined Givens' firearm testified there were no live rounds in the chamber of the .40-caliber Glock in Givens' car. Investigators also recovered no shell casings from the pistol in the vehicle, proving that he never fired the gun, according to prosecutors.
Prosecutors also used cellphone footage from a previous domestic disturbance between Neff and Williams to show he had a volatile temper. In the video, Neff is standing outside Williams' car arguing with her after she locked herself inside the vehicle. He's seen kicking while holding a metal pipe.
Two of his children could be heard screaming and crying in the background as they watched the altercation unfold.
Fields said Neff also placed a tracker in Williams' car to monitor her whereabouts.
Court records indicate Williams had been dating Givens for seven years before the shooting. That morning, Givens was visiting her house for the first time and Williams said they were excited to see each other.
"They were finally starting to be happy and that man took it away," Fields said, shooting a quick glance at Neff. "He wasn't protecting anybody, he was ambushing Kylan Givens."