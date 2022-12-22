Investigators have determined that engine failure caused a plane to crash into a pond at an Ascension Parish community college this fall, federal aviation officials said.
The propeller-driven plane went down about 9:40 a.m. Nov. 10, Federal Aviation Administration officials have said, while class was under way and outdoor preparations were being made for a fall festival at River Parishes Community College.
Students on the Gonzales campus at the time reported hearing a boom, or gunshot-like noise from the plane and then seeing the craft nosedive for the L-shaped pond before people ran to the downed craft.
Steven Kulm, an FAA spokesman, said investigators determined a piston cracked in the engine of the Cirrus SR22T.
With the finding about the engine failure, the Federal Aviation Administration closed its initial investigation of the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board chose not to do a common follow-up probe, Kulm said.
The plane had only the pilot on board and the craft had a parachute that deployed as the plane went down, FAA officials have said.
The plane had been trying to land at the nearby Louisiana Regional Airport, which is just south of the community college campus off Interstate 10.
Crews later lifted the plane from the pond.