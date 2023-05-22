The Denham Springs Police Department has made an arrest in a deadly Sunday evening shooting.
The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. on Rushing Road West, according to DSPD spokesperson Sgt. Scott Sterling. Officers responded to a shooting at a residence and discovered a man who had been shot in the torso.
The victim, identified as 39-year-old Daniel Debernardi of French Settlement, later died from his injuries.
Police arrested 32-year-old Chase Nicholas Whalen of Denham Springs and booked him into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of manslaughter, Sterling said.
A motive for the shooting was not immediately available, Sterling said.