A man was killed and two others were injured during a shooting at an apartment complex on Mead Road, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Thursday.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said deputies responded to an apartment in the 11000 block just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and discovered that three men had been shot.
One was declared dead at the scene. The other two were transported to hospitals for treatment.
Hicks said detectives believe the incident occurred inside the apartment and only involved the three men.
She added that what led to the incident is still under investigation.
The apartment is near the intersection of Interstate 12 and Sherwood Forest Boulevard. There have been several fatal shootings in the area this year.
In May, authorities were searching for a possible link between homicides after four bodies were discovered within the same number of days in a neighborhood off nearby North Harrells Ferry Road. Baton Rouge Police said all four individuals were homeless at the time of their deaths.
Last month, 28-year-old Toby Taylor, a local barber, was shot and killed and another friend wounded as they drove through the area between Drusilla Lane and Airline Highway on I-12. His killing has not been solved.
A cluster of hotels along the highway have also been the subject of scrutiny following a number of overdose deaths and shootings on their properties.
As recently as earlier this month, Hentrell Johnson, 24, was shot to death on the property of the FairBridge Inn Express, one of several hotels along the four-mile stretch of I-12 that law enforcement have identified as hotbeds for drug-related and criminal activity. An arrest has not yet been made in his death.