Police say one person was killed in a shooting inside a parking garage near an apartment complex on Highland Road just off LSU's campus Thursday night, less than 24 hours before students were set to celebrate their graduation.
Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said the body of 28-year-old Davanta Matthews was discovered with "an apparent gunshot wound" on the second floor of the parking garage, located in the 3000 block of Highland.
The incident prompted an alert of "shots fired" to go out to LSU students.
In a statement Friday morning, a university spokeswoman said the shooting had "no connection" to the school "other than proximity to campus."
McKneely said police are still working to determine a motive and suspect.
He urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.