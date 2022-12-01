Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead in a neighborhood off Scenic Highway Thursday afternoon. 

Baton Rouge Police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said officers received a call for a shooting in the 2400 block of Shelley Drive shortly after 3 p.m. The victim is female, Coppola said. 

Emergency Medical Services spokesman Mike Chustz gave the exact address as 2406 Shelley St. 

Police were investigating a crime scene that included the only two houses on the block, near the Exxon plant. The victim appeared to be sitting in a white Mercedes parked in the driveway. After speaking with police, a man in a red shirt sat against a tree with his head in his hands. 

Email Elyse Carmosino at ecarmosino@theadvocate.com.

View comments