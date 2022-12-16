A person was found dead with gunshot wounds in a car beside Interstate 110 early Friday morning, Baton Rouge police say.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 3:35 a.m. Friday on I-110 south near Harding Boulevard, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, Jr. said. He said officers found the victim dead at the scene inside the vehicle.
The investigation is ongoing, McKneely said.
The shooting was one in a series of recent incidents causing fatalities along the interstate in or around Baton Rouge. An aspiring barber was shot dead on Interstate 12 in October, according to police — a little over a month before a worker from the state's Department of Transportation and Development was stabbed to death in a brazen November attack on the shoulder of Interstate 10 in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Then last week, a Louisiana State Trooper shot and killed a Texas man beside I-10 near downtown Baton Rouge after he allegedly drove a car carrying nearly 250 pounds of suspected cocaine on a cross-parish chase and left multiple crashes in his wake.
This is a developing story; check back for more.