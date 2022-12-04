The residents of an apartment building on Greenwell Street were able to get out of the complex after a fire broke out there Sunday afternoon, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The cause of the fire, reported about 2 p.m. at the apartments at 5465 Greenwell Street, remains under investigation, the fire department said.
When firefighters arrived, 17 residents were outside of the building, and one resident had driven to a nearby hospital, with unknown injuries, the BRFD said.
A firefighter search crew made certain no other persons were inside, while another crew put out the fire that was generating heavy smoke, the fire departments said.
The Red Cross was on hand to help those displaced by the fire, two from the apartment where the fire started and three from a unit that received water damage, said Justin Hill, BRFD spokesperson.