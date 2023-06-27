A person was killed in a broad-daylight shooting Tuesday just blocks away from Southern University's campus, Baton Rouge police said.
Spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said preliminary information from dispatch showed the incident occurred just after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Woodpecker Street and Avenue J. He said the victim is believed to be a man.
The coroner's office has been notified, he said.
Police had roped off a stretch of the residential neighborhood where the shooting took place. Investigators focused on what appeared to be a body underneath a home's carport.
Inside the carport, a woman screamed: "Oh my god!"
A bullet appeared to have shattered the rear window of a red and white old-model sedan parked in the carport. A bullet also appeared to have shattered the driver's side window of a white Nissan Altima parked out front.
Cones marked bullet casings in the middle of the street.
