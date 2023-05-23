A man was killed in a shooting near North Foster Drive on Tuesday afternoon.
Baton Rouge EMS Spokesman Brad Harris said one person was confirmed dead at the corner of Wilmot and Addison Streets.
The crime scene was in a residential neighborhood. A body dressed in black pants and a black sweatshirt lay sprawled in the street, which police had cordoned off, near a burned-out house.
Earlene Patterson said she heard gunshots and ran outside to make sure her son was okay. Her son, Montreal Scott, who is deaf, was in his room playing video games and said he had no idea it happened until his mother told him.
It wasn't until later that Patterson noticed four bullet holes had pierced the side of her home.
She said she was shocked by the shooting and described the neighborhood as peaceful.
"This street, we don't have nothing on this street," she said.
The victim is the sixth person to lose their life in a shooting in East Baton Rouge Parish since early Sunday morning.
Around 9 a.m. Sunday, Tron Davis 52 was found shot to death in the 4000 block of Tuscarora Street, and Abel Palomares, 28, was killed around 10:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Province Place, Baton Rouge Police said.
A man was then killed shortly after midnight Monday in the 600 block of West McKinley Street in a shooting that wounded another person; police have not yet identified the victim.
Around noon on Monday, a car was shot up on Acadian Thruway near Gus Young Avenue and its driver, 25-year-old Courtney Brown Jr., was killed. And, shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, the body of a man who had been shot to death was found in the grass at a trailer park in the 4700 block of Lavey Lane in Baker, police said.
This is a developing story.