A boat crash Sunday night on the Mississippi River left one person missing and another person injured, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said they were notified of a crash at about 9 p.m. Sunday on the Mississippi River downstream of the St. Francisville waterfront. Emergency responders recovered one survivor, who was airlifted to a local trauma center, while the other occupant remains missing.
“We’re still trying to piece together what happened,” Sheriff Brian Spillman said in a statement Sunday night. “Our Crisis Response Team is working closely with Wildlife and Fisheries agents to search the area where the crash occurred in hopes of locating the other victim.”
The Sheriff's Office said Sunday they were searching for the missing person, who was not identified, through the night with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.