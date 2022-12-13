One pedestrian was killed and another injured after a vehicle struck them Tuesday afternoon as they walked along Florida Boulevard, Baton Rouge police say.
Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'jean McKneely said a preliminary review of the incident found that it happened shortly before 2 p.m. as the two pedestrians were walking on the road's shoulder near Little John Drive.
One vehicle struck another, causing the second car to hit the pedestrians, McKneely said.
The investigation is ongoing and further details were not immediately available.
It was the second vehicle-related death in under 24 hours in Baton Rouge, according to police. Earlier Tuesday, McKneely said detectives were investigating an incident Monday evening when a 2010 Cadillac Sedan struck a pedestrian who was trying to cross Plank Road near Cannon Street.
That person died at the scene, McKneely said in a statement. Detectives were still working Tuesday to notify the victim's family.
This is a developing story and will be updated.