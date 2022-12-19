A person was shot and killed Monday morning at a market across from an apartment complex off of North Foster Drive — a street corner that has played host over the years to intermittent spurts of violence.
The shooting at 2879 Dougherty Drive drew a cohort of Baton Rouge Police Department detectives shortly after 10 a.m., who with yellow tape marked a scene that stretched from the east side of Dougherty, outside Neighbors Food Mart, to the Pine Square Apartments complex across the road.
Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene, EMS spokesman Mike Chustz said.
A coroner's office van rolled up around 11 a.m. as over a dozen bystanders watched detectives work. A man smoking a cigar played with a pitbull in an open lawn south of the market as frigid rain began to fall ahead of a cold snap set to sweep the region.
Baton Rouge police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the killing. As of Monday evening, the victim remained unidentified, too.
The slaying came amid a decline in Baton Rouge's annual homicides after two years of unprecedented gun violence in the city. It was the year's 103rd in East Baton Rouge Parish, records maintained by The Advocate show, compared to 145 homicides by the same time last year and 112 in 2020, according to the newspaper's records.
The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting rules, incidents that fit the legal definitions of murder and manslaughter. The data is preliminary and could change if some cases are later ruled accidental or justified and vice versa.
While the number of annual fatalities is on track to drop, gun violence has persisted in some areas — namely those parts of the city mired in poverty and disinvestment and struggling with poor housing and blight, city-parish officials say.
A man standing near Monday's scene, who declined to give his name for fear of retaliation, said he heard three or four shots around 9 a.m. and then saw someone running.
"I don't know if they robbed the store, or what," said the man. "That's just foolishness."
People have committed acts of violence at the corner of Dougherty Drive and Ritterman Avenue before: One person was killed and another injured in a shooting at the Pine Square Apartments in 2019, officials said at the time.
Months later, a man went into the Neighbors Food Mart around 8 a.m. and tried to rob the store at gunpoint. He was shot by a worker at the store and taken to a hospital in critical condition, officials said then.