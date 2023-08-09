Ten boaters were arrested on DWI counts over the weekend after people flocked to the Blind River and Amite River Diversion Canal for a party that was accessible only by boat, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Tuesday.
The department had set up a heavy patrol in light of the annual Blind River End of Summer Bash, featuring live music and food in Maurepas, according to a news release.
Seven people were arrested Saturday, Aug. 5, each on a count of DWI:
- Mary Louis, 29, of Prairieville
- Gerald Palmer, 57, of Gonzales
- Ryan St. Angelo, 29, of Gonzales
- Christopher Pickering, 42, of Baton Rouge
- Lance Cook, 25, of Prairieville
- Rodrygo Messias, 42, of Walker
- Todd Wallace, 59, of Maurepas
Three more were arrested Sunday:
- Brandon Hoover, 43, of Maurepas
- Steven McDaniel, 38, of Prairieville
- Anthony McNease, 22, of Baton Rouge
In Louisiana, a DWI can be issued to anyone operating a moving vessel or vehicle while impaired. First-offense DWI carries a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said in a news release.
The Blind River Bar posted photos on Instagram of Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies and Wildlife and Fisheries agents on patrol over the weekend, thanking them for "keeping us all safe and making sure we behave."
"We couldn't do it without you guys," the post said.