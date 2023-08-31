The owners of a 100-year-old African tortoise picked up their beloved pet from the Ascension Parish animal shelter after officers fished the huge tortoise from the New River Canal, parish officials said.
Ascension sheriff's deputies had spotted Biscuit in distress in the canal on Tuesday and two animal control officers, Curt Trepagnier and Isreal Millet, worked with deputies to pull the tortoise from the canal and load the animal onto a truck, officials said in a Facebook post Wednesday.
The African tortoise was later claimed by his owners later on Wednesday from the parish animal shelter, Cara's House. Parish officials shared video of Biscuit walking to his owner's pickup truck to go home.
"I wish he could jump in," one of the owners said in the video before lifting Biscuit for a photo and putting him in the truck.