The 14-year-old arrested in the fatal shooting Tuesday of a fellow student at a St. Helena Parish school is facing a count of second-degree murder, and bullying likely played a part in the incident, an official with the St. Helena Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
In addition to the murder count, the student was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center in Covington on two counts of aggravated second-degree battery, illegal possession of a firearm and having a firearm on school property, said Chief of Detectives Joe Chaney for the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office.
Law enforcement has not identified the juvenile.
The shooting that happened about 3 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Helena College and Career Academy in Greensburg also injured two other students, both hospitalized.
The investigation is ongoing, Chaney said.
"It appears that bullying is behind this," he said.
The St. Helena school district canceled school on Wednesday and Thursday. A football game and school board meeting also were canceled this week in the wake of the shootings.
Grief counselors will be at all the schools when students return on Friday, the school system said in a statement Tuesday.
"Tell the kids they need to put down the gun and go talk to somebody when they have problems," Chaney said. "It's awful what happened there."
St. Helena Sheriff Nathaniel "Nat" Williams said in a statement Tuesday, "This is such a senseless tragedy, and my prayers go out to the families of all involved and to the St. Helena community that were affected by this tragedy."
Gov. John Bel Edwards also spoke of the school shootings, in a statement: "Greensburg is a community close to my home and my heart. I was proud to represent St. Helena Parish, along with Tangipahoa, for eight years in the Legislature. Donna and I are praying for the families affected by this awful act, and for the entire St. Helena community.
"There are far too many Louisianans who have had a shooting close to home," Edwards said in the statement. "Too many families altered by senseless violence. While we seek justice, we must continue to have serious policy discussions about how to end this plague of gun violence in Louisiana and across our country."