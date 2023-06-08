A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday in connection with a triple shooting last week that left an 18-year-old dead, according to Baton Rouge police.
Police said Lenni Douglas, 18, was shot the night of May 31 on the 4100 block of Prescott Court and died at the scene. Douglas was trying to stop a fight between an ex-boyfriend and the new boyfriend of one of the other shooting victims, according to officers.
A 17-year-old and 18-year-old were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The 15-year-old, who police did not identify, was booked on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of illegal use of a weapon and one count of criminal damage to property.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's SWAT Team assisted with the arrest, according to BRPD.