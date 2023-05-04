Four teenagers in a car stolen in Texas were arrested in Port Allen after a brief police chase Thursday.
The owner of the vehicle contacted West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies just before 8:30 a.m. and said he was tracking his car, which was stolen from Smith County, Texas.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on La 415 at Lobdell, but the driver led them on a brief chase that ended in Port Allen.
The 15-year-old driver was taken into custody, along with three passengers ages 12, 13 and 14. All were from Texas, and the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is working with Smith County officials to transfer the juveniles back to their jurisdiction.