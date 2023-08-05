Two back-to-back shootings in Hammond on Friday night left a 16-year-old boy dead and a 19-year-old woman injured, according to Hammond police.
Police say the first shooting took place at about 9:45 p.m. Friday on the 500 block of Natchez Street — when officers arrived, the teen was lying dead in the roadway.
About 10 minutes later, officers at the scene heard gunshots nearby on the 1400 block of Live Oak Street. Victims of that shooting, including a 19-year-old woman who was shot in the leg, left the area and drove to the scene of the first shooting, according to police.
The woman was taken to the hospital and has since been released.
Police say the victims in the second shooting were related to the 16-year-old boy and believe his death stemmed from an "ongoing disagreement" between him and the assailants.
The investigation is ongoing.
Hammond police encourage anyone with information to contact Detective Rolando Duran at (985)277-5756, Lt. Tom Mushinsky at (985)277-5743 or the Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa at 1(800)554-5245.