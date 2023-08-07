Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for a 16-year-old who they believe fatally shot a 15-year-old girl.
Jaquin Stephens, 16, is wanted on counts of second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons, and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile. He is believed to be armed and dangerous, the sheriff's office said
Shortly before midnight on Friday, deputies were called to a home on Bourque Road in Gonzales. They found the teen dead of a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information that could help the investigation can call the sheriff's office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411, or by calling Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.