An 18-year-old was arrested for attaching a school bus driver this week, Baton Rouge police said.
Carlicia Lewis, 18, attacked the driver on the bus on Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of Bradley.
Lewis and another person, not identified by police, were called to come to the bus after a student had a verbal argument with the driver, police said in a statement.
Lewis, along with the other person and the student who got into an argument with the driver, physically attacked the driver, as she was sitting in the driver seat of the bus.
The driver received multiple injuries to her head, neck and shoulder area.
Lewis was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish prison for second-degree Battery of a school bus driver and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.