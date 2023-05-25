An 18-year-old accused of shooting and killing an Arkansas man in a hotel parking lot the day before his 63rd birthday now faces first-degree murder charges.
A grand jury charged Ladarrius Darnell Evans, of Hammond, with first-degree murder, armed robbery with a firearm and obstruction of justice, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.
Evans is accused of robbing Mary Holt of her vehicle at the Red Roof Inn in Hammond on May 6, prosecutors said. Authorities also say Evans shot and killed Mary’s husband, Paul Holt, during the robbery.
Paul Holt, 62, was visiting Louisiana with his wife at the time of his death, according to the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office. The couple was staying at a Red Roof Plus after stopping there to stay overnight on their way to a cruise leaving from New Orleans — part of Holt's 63rd birthday celebration, according to Chief Jimmy Travis.
After the shooting, Evans drove away in the stolen vehicle, then disposed of it and the evidence linking him to the robbery and the homicide, prosecutors said.