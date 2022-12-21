An 18-year-old stabbed a man in a fistfight on Tuesday evening and has been arrested for manslaughter after the man died in the hospital the next day, Baton Rouge police say.
DeQuan Hutchinson, 18, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison in the slaying of 33-year-old Anthony Jackson, Baton Rouge police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
McKneely said the pair got into an altercation that escalated into a fist fight at 5:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of residential Amarillo Street, just off Plank Road. Jackson was taken to the hospital and died there earlier Wednesday.
Hutchinson was initially booked on attempted second-degree murder. His booking count was upgraded to manslaughter Wednesday, McKneely said.
Jackson's death on Wednesday marked the second homicide of the day in East Baton Rouge and the fourth of the week in the city-parish. Earlier Wednesday, Baton Rouge police said one person was killed in a shooting at an apartment complex near LSU's campus.
Police have not named a suspect or victim in that shooting.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.