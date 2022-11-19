A 13-year-old New Roads boy is dead after he was struck by a stray bullet that came from a group of men holding target practice with rifles at a nearby levee, the Pointe Coupee sheriff's office said.
Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the boy was riding a four-wheeler along the side of Sazion Road Friday evening when he was hit.
Two men were taken into custody. Thibodeaux declined to share their names, but said both face counts of manslaughter and illegal discharge of a firearm.
In a statement to The Advocate, he called the incident "an awful tragedy" and reiterated the importance of gun safety.
"I cannot stress the importance enough of knowing your target, the trajectory of a bullet, and what lies beyond that intended target," Thibodeaux said. "The family of this child will not be celebrating Thanksgiving or Christmas with this beloved boy."
He added: "This is a very sad event with no winners."