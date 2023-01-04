Two men accused of shooting and injuring a pregnant woman as her vehicle was burglarized in a Prairieville subdivision Monday have been identified, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said.
APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said Jacolby Lockett, 19, and Keylon Robinson, 20, were already being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on unrelated charges at the time the department issued warrants for their arrests.
Two assailants were trying to break into a vehicle outside a home in the Oakland Crossing neighborhood just after 10 p.m. when they were approached by the homeowners, Jackson said.
As the assailants fled in a black SUV, at least one of them fired multiple shots at the family, the department said, hitting the woman who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Jackson said authorities suspect that Lockett and Robinson are behind a string of recent vehicle burglaries in the area.
He said the pair will be transported to Ascension Parish jail and booked on three counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree feticide and multiple other charges, including aggravated burglary, criminal trespass, illegal use of a weapon, theft of a motor vehicle and illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000.
