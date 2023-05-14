Two people have been arrested in the Saturday night shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in Central, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.
Ester Williams is accused of firing the fatal shot at a car parked in the driveway of her residence in the 14000 block of Forest Grove Avenue around 6:30 p.m.; Patrick Johnson is accused as an accessory.
Inside the car were four people, including the young girl.
According to arrest documents, the shooting apparently was the result of a dispute between Williams and the driver of the car, both of whom were dating Johnson.
Williams told detectives the incident began when she and Johnson went to a store earlier that evening and noticed the Mazda CX9 occupied by the other woman and three other people. No words were exchanged at that time.
Shortly after Williams and Johnson returned home, she noticed the Mazda parked across the edge of her driveway, according to arrest documents.
Sources have said there were a male teenager and a female teenager in the car along with the adult driver and the 12-year-old girl.
Williams exited her home, removed a handgun from her fanny pack and fired one shot at the vehicle, the documents allege. She told detective she didn't realize she hit anyone until she heard people screaming.
She then dropped the gun, which Johnson retrieved before driving off in a Chevrolet Colorado. Deputies later took both into custody, but could not locate the weapon, which was later surrendered to authorities by Williams' brother.
Williams has been booked into the parish prison on one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder. Johnson has been booked on accessory to those four counts.