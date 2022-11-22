Two people were killed after an apparent murder-suicide in Denham Springs late Monday night, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.
LPSO spokeswoman Lori Steele said deputies responded to a call at a home on Acadiana Avenue at around 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found Patricia Blue, 73, and Carl Altazin, 74, unresponsive.
Blue had suffered a gunshot wound to the upper torso, while Altazin appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the "upper extremities," Steele said, adding that the two were known to have been "long-time acquaintances."
After an initial investigation, detectives determined the pair argued earlier in the evening but are still working to determine what led up to the incident, Steele said. An investigation is ongoing.