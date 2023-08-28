A man was killed and two others were injured in a weekend shooting on Plank Road, Baton Rouge police said.
The shooting was the second fatal one in the city Sunday.
According to BRPD spokesman Lt. L'Jean McKneely, police were called to a scene in the 2900 block around 2:30 a.m., where they found Andre Andoin, 47, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital but later died.
Two others were also transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, McKneely said.
Police are still working to determine a suspect and motive.
Later Sunday morning, Sherman McElroy, 42, was also found shot to death in a park on Monte Sano Ave., just off Highway 190, police said.
The department urged anyone with information about either incident to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.