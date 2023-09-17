Two people were killed Saturday afternoon after a head-on collision in East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana State Police said.
Two vehicles were involved in the collision on LA 30, south of Bluebonnet Boulevard. Stefan Valentine, of Baton Rouge, 34, and Claudette Holmes, of Carville, 45, died from injuries sustained in the crash, State Police said.
Valentine was driving a 2004 Toyota 4-Runner south on LA 30 around 6 p.m. and crossed into the northbound lane, striking Holmes' 2018 Mazda CX5 head-on, police said.
Valentine, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, police said.
Despite being restrained, Holmes also succumbed to her injuries in the collision, State Police said, adding that she, too, died at the scene.
A passenger in the Mazda was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.
A standard toxicology sample was collected from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis, with the collision remaining under investigation.