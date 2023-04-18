The two men killed Tuesday afternoon in a broad-daylight shooting on Denova Street have been identified, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks identified the deceased as Ray Griffin, 21, and Steven Brown, 29.
Hicks said deputies were called to the 5000 block of Denova Street around 2 p.m. in response to a shooting.
She said two people left the scene and were later found at a nearby hospital, but both later died from their injuries.
Hicks urges anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at (225) 389-5000.