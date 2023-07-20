After arresting a woman on homicide counts earlier this week, Baton Rouge police arrested two more people Thursday — including the woman's son — in the shooting death of a man whose body was found at a BREC park.
Gregory Williams, 45, and Christopher Smith, 23, were taken into custody for the killing of 34-year-old Christopher Holden, spokesman Lt. L'Jean McKneely said.
The arrests come days after Holden's partner, Janice Frazier, 42, was arrested on counts of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Williams now faces the same charges, while Smith, Frazier's son, was booked on counts of accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
The exact nature of the men's involvement in the shooting was not immediately clear.
Holden's body was found at a park on South Flannery Road shortly after 7 a.m. July 15. Investigators say they believe Frazier shot Holden in or near an apartment on Boulevard De Province the previous day.
On Tuesday, BRPD announced Frazier had been booked on an additional second-degree murder charge in the killing of another boyfriend, Emanie Anderson Jr., who was found dead from a gunshot wound on Hyacinth Avenue in October 2021.
In a news release, police said Frazier admitted to killing Anderson, with whom she was in a relationship at the time.