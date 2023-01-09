Two people were found shot dead inside a home off of O'Neal Lane on Monday afternoon, the authorities say.
The victims were found dead inside a house in the 1600 block of Indigo Ridge Avenue around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
Further details about the incident were not immediately available.
The residential block of Indigo Ridge lies less than half a mile north of George O'Neal Road and about a quarter mile from O'Neal Lane.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.