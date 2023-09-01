Two people were shot at Port Allen High School at halftime of the football game against Brusly High on Friday night, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.
UPDATE: One killed, another injured in shooting at Port Allen v.s. Brusly football game
The extent of the victims' injuries was not immediately available.
An airmed helicopter was called to the scene. First responders appeared to be trying to revive one of the victims.
Witnesses at the scene said the shooting happened near the concession stand.
The game was called off with the score tied at 13 points each.
Friday was the first night of high school football in the Baton Rogue region.
This is a developing story.