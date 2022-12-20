A 21-year-old man was killed Monday evening when an assailant opened fire while trying to carry out a robbery at a Florida Boulevard apartment complex, Baton Rouge police say — one of several homicides this year at the violence-plagued compound.
First responders pronounced Timothy Chapman dead at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments after he was shot there around 7:15 p.m. Monday, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr. said in a statement Tuesday morning. Advocate records show his death marks the year's 104th homicide in East Baton Rouge Parish.
The case remains open and a police have not identified a suspect, McKneely said.
Chapman's death exemplifies a trend in the city-parish in 2022, a year when killings have dipped compared to 2020 and 2021: Broadmoor Plantation's address appears repeatedly in homicide records this year. Killings have also played out at a cluster of low-cost motels along the Interstate 12 corridor.
His killing is at least the third this year at Broadmoor Plantation, Advocate records show.
The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting rules, incidents that fit the legal definitions of murder and manslaughter. The data is preliminary and could change if some cases are later ruled accidental or justified and vice versa.
In April, Alashia Collins, 17, was involved in a fight at the same apartment compound and was shot as she tried to get away in a car. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, police have said. A few months later, Kaylon Shaw, 24, was found dead in a grassy area at the same apartment complex, police said at the time.
People with knowledge of Chapman's killing are urged to contact BRPD's Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.