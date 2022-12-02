The victim of a deadly shooting Thursday afternoon near the Exxon Mobile plant in Baton Rouge has been identified as a 28-year-old woman who police believe was killed amid a domestic dispute.
Da’Ja Davis was shot dead around 2:51 p.m. while sitting in the passenger seat of a car parked on Shelley Street's 2400 block, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, Jr. said. McKneely said Davis was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.
As East Baton Rouge officials continue the city's two-year fight to stem surging gun violence, Davis's killing came amid a decrease in homicides compared to the past two years.
Advocate records show Shelley's slaying was the year's 95th homicide in East Baton Rouge, compared to 106 by the same point in 2020 and 136 last year. The newspaper tracks intentional and unjustified killings per FBI crime reporting rules — data that is preliminary and may change if some killings are later ruled justified or unintentional or vice versa.
Davis's killing occurred in a section of blocks off of Scenic Highway with few houses and a number of empty lots.
At the scene on Thursday, she appeared to be sitting in a white Mercedes parked in the driveway. After speaking with police, a man in a red shirt sat against a tree with his head in his hands.
Police have not identified a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact BRPD's Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.