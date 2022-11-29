A second man accused of orchestrating a fatal drive-by shooting on South Choctaw Drive has been arrested, Baton Rouge Police said Tuesday evening.
Police said Demonte Joseph, 19, was arrested over the weekend in Garyville by St. John the Baptist Parish deputies. Joseph was booked Tuesday into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
The fatal drive-by shooting on Nov. 20 on South Choctaw Drive left one person dead and another injured, police have said.
Another suspect, Jakai Johnson, 18, was previously arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison — also on counts of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon, police said.