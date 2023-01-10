Baton Rouge police detectives have arrested three 17-year-olds and an adult for a series of armed robberies where the teens are accused of using flashing lights to pull over vehicles and then rob the people inside them.
The three 17-year-olds were booked on allegations of armed robbery using a firearm, escaping from a juvenile facility and probation violations, Baton Rouge Police Department spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said in a press release. Police also booked Bruce Green, 19, on two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, McKneely said.
Driving in a white Ford Explorer, the armed robbers would flash their headlights or possibly use a blue flashing light to get people off the road, then rob them, the police statement said in late December, around the time the robberies occurred.
The Explorer was recovered unoccupied in the 1500 block of North 23rd Street.
Detectives confiscated multiple firearms in the course of the teens' arrest, McKneely said.