Three workers at the Investar Bank on Coursey Boulevard took themselves to area hospitals Monday morning after coming in contact with flyers that were left in a night dropbox at the bank, the Baton Rouge Fire Department says.
The flyers were dropped off to at least five other businesses in the area and HazMat crews were brought out to investigate out of "an abundance of caution," BRFD spokesman Curt Monte said.
Monte said the department would provide an update as more info comes available.
This is a developing story. Check back for more.