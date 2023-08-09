Two men and one teen have been arrested in the fatal shooting Monday of a Springfield man, the Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said Wednesday.
The victim, 25-year-old Cameron Fox, was shot just before 11 a.m. Monday on Wisteria Lane in the Springfield area, deputies said.
The man deputies believe shot him, Loren McFarland, 19, was arrested on counts of first-degree murder and armed robbery and is currently being held in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, Ard said in a news release.
Also arrested were Laterrice Davis, 19, who was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on counts of principal to murder and principal to armed robbery.
The third arrest came when a 17-year-old male was arrested on counts of principal to first-degree murder and armed robbery and booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center.
Ard called the shooting "a senseless death."
The investigation continues, and more arrests are expected, he said.
The investigation included multiple law enforcement agencies: the State Police Fugitive Task Force, the state Attorney General's Office, the U.S. Secret Service, the Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and Baton Rouge Police.