The 14-year-old arrested in the fatal shooting Tuesday of a fellow student at a St. Helena Parish school is facing a count of second-degree murder and bullying likely played a part, an official with the St. Helena Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.
In addition to the murder count, the student was booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center in Covington on two counts of aggravated second-degree battery, illegal possession of a firearm and having a firearm on school property, said Chief of Detectives Joe Chaney for the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office.
The juvenile has not been identified by law enforcement.
The shooting that happened at about 3 p.m. Tuesday at the St. Helena College and Career Academy in Greensburg also injured two other students, both hospitalized.
The investigation is ongoing, Chaney said.
"It appears that bullying is behind this," he said.
The St. Helena school district canceled school on Wednesday and Thursday. A football game and school board meeting were also canceled this week, in the wake of the shootings.
Grief counselors will be at all the schools when students return on Friday, the school system said in a statement Tuesday.
"Tell the kids they need to put down the gun and go talk to somebody when they have problems," Chaney said. "It's awful what happened there."