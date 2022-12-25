A four-year-old boy who got lost during a camping trip with his father amid a spell of icy-cold weather and was later found in the Amite River's frigid waters has died, officials say.
The East Baton Rouge Rouge Sheriff's Office is investigating the case, and EBRSO spokesperson Casey Rayburn Hicks confirmed on Sunday morning that the boy had died. Investigators have identified him as Matias Stricker Abreu, said Shane Evans, a spokesperson for the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office.
The boy and his father were hiking on trails near the river when the child wandered off, Central Police Department officials initially said. The father searched for the boy for 15 to 20 minutes before the Police Department was notified.
Temperatures at midday Saturday were just above freezing as South Louisiana — and much of the United States — entered the third day of a bitter cold snap which forecasters say could last through the end of the holiday weekend. The weather spurred power outages and boil-water alerts across the capital region Saturday.
Assisting in the search for the missing child were the Central and St. George fire departments and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said the state Department of Corrections was heading to the area with one of its bloodhounds when the boy was spotted around 2:40 p.m., at which point first responders pulled from the Amite River at the BREC Frenchtown Road Conservation Area.
"A fireman saw him in the water and jumped in," Corcoran said, "and the river was up and the current was swift."
The firefighter was not hurt during the rescue, the chief said, adding that the boy had been missing for about an hour. The Central Fire Department said the boy was unconscious when he was pulled from the river.
Corcoran said his department's officers found no signs of foul play during their initial investigation. But in his opinion, "there was no logical reason to be out there with a child that young," he said. "Most adults wouldn't even do the same in that type of weather."
Hicks, the EBRSO spokesperson, said the sheriff's investigation is ongoing and that detectives are awaiting a cause of death from the coroner.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.