Well over three years after Louisiana state troopers beat an unarmed Ronald Greene and forced him prone on his belly on a dark roadside north of Monroe in 2019 until he went limp and then died, a state grand jury in Union Parish handed up an indictment Thursday listing charges against five law enforcement officers.
The indictment secured by District Attorney John Belton's office marks the first criminal charges, state or federal, over a deadly traffic stop that became another flashpoint in a national reckoning over police violence against Black people.
“Even though I’m glad for the arrests, it’s about what you’re going to make of the arrests. There needs to be substantial time for a cop who murders while in uniform,” Mona Hardin, Greene's mother, said Thursday night.
A grand jury meeting at Farmerville in north Louisiana charged Master Trooper Kory York with one count of negligent homicide and 10 counts of malfeasance. Three other troopers and a Union Parish sheriff's deputy were charged with malfeasance and obstruction of justice.
"I've always said I would take all legal evidence to a grand jury and let them decide," Belton said.
Greene's beating was one of several alleged uses of excessive force by Louisiana state troopers against Black motorists that helped spark an ongoing federal civil rights probe into the agency.
Greene, 49, died in the wee hours of May 10, 2019, after troopers chased him from Monroe into West Monroe and then north into Union Parish — until his rental car caught air and crashed.
Troopers Dakota DeMoss and Christopher Hollingsworth reached him first and charged his vehicle. Greene showed his hands as Hollingsworth began to stun him and Greene howled, "I'm your brother! I'm scared! I'm scared!"
Greene was repeatedly tased and then beaten on the ground before other troopers and a Union Parish sheriff's deputy arrived. Body camera footage shows York forcing Greene to remain prone on his belly and then dragging him by his leg shackles. York received a 50-hour suspension.
The details of Greene's death remained largely under wraps for a year — until after his family filed a federal lawsuit in May 2020 alleging the troopers had used excessive force. Hardin has said State Police initially informed the family he died because of the crash.
Hollingsworth, whose body-worn and dashboard cameras were turned off during the encounter, died in a single-car wreck shortly after learning he would be fired for his role in Greene's death. Hollingsworth was caught on a recording, which was leaked to The Associated Press, telling a friend just moments after leaving the scene that he "beat the ever-living f--k" out of Greene.
Allegations that the ranking trooper at the scene, Lt. John Clary, withheld body cam footage from investigators and that State Police brass tried to whitewash Greene's death have left Louisiana's premier law enforcement agency engulfed in scandal.
Gov. John Bel Edwards and his choice to lead State Police through it, Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis, have faced sharp criticism from state lawmakers and Greene's family over the state's handling of the case.
The five-page indictment was tersely worded, offering no specific details of what happened "on or about May 10, 2019."
For York, the indictment says simply: "Count 1: negligently killed Ronald Greene;" then for the malfeasance charges accuses him of "intentionally refusing or failing to perform any duty lawfully required of him" as a public officer or public employee.
The obstruction accusations against others say evidence was tampered with "with the specific intent of distorting the results" of an investigation.
In addition to York from the State Police: Clary is accused of one count of malfeasance and one count of obstruction; DeMoss is accused of one count of obstruction of justice; and retired Capt. John Peters, a former Troop F commander, is accused of one count of obstruction.
Union Parish Deputy Chris Harpin was charged with three counts of obstruction of justice.
In a statement State Police attributed to Davis, the agency said "any instance of excessive force jeopardizes public safety and is a danger to our communities.
"These actions are inexcusable and have no place in professional public safety services," it said. "As a result of today’s indictment, Trooper Kory York and Lt. John Clary will be placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the legal proceedings."
The agency also said it had improved its operations, training and administration, resulting in a "rebuilding of trust within the communities we serve."
State Rep. C. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, said called the indictments "a small victory."
"As a legislator, I had faith in Louisiana State Police. I no longer have that faith," she said. Federal authorities investigated the circumstances of Greene's death for more than a year, eyeing federal criminal charges, but this year freed Belton to move forward with a state case against the lawmen.
It's unclear if a federal criminal case remains alive over Greene's roadside death or allegations of a coverup. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana, based in Shreveport, did not immediately return a message seeking comment.
The feds also launched investigations into several other alleged beatings of Black motorists in 2019 and 2020 by members of Troop F, the predominantly White unit at the center of the excessive-force scandal in north Louisiana.
A year ago, a federal grand jury charged former trooper Jacob Brown with violating the civil rights of Aaron Bowman. Brown allegedly beat Bowman 18 times with a flashlight, causing severe injuries a few weeks after Greene's death. He has pleaded not guilty. A trial date is scheduled for March.
Brown, who also was booked on state charges in two other use-of-force incidents, is the son of Bob Brown, who served as chief of staff to then-State Police commander Col. Kevin Reeves before both resigned amid the various scandals.
Reeves and Bob Brown both came up through Monroe-based Troop F. Both retired as details of Greene's beating came to light in 2020.
Jacob Brown was not involved in Greene's arrest.
Suspicions of a coverup by State Police brass were inflamed this year with records showing Peters pushing a narrative in emails with an agency lawyer that the crash ultimately killed Greene.
The original autopsy report was noncommittal on that question. It found that Greene died of "cocaine-induced agitated delirium complicated by motor vehicle collision, physical struggle, inflicted head injury, and restraint" — an assessment that has since changed.
That report also noted that State Police failed to provide an incident report or any details on the crash. At the request of federal investigators, the forensic pathologist, Jennifer Forsyth, reassessed the case with photos, medical records and body-cam videos she hadn't seen previously.
Forsyth's supplemental report dropped agitated delirium as a cause of death. It added tasing, "prone restraint" and neck compression as contributing factors to Greene's death.
Forsyth also determined that her review of videos and a crash reconstruction report "does not support blunt force injury due to motor vehicle collision." However, the revised report, like the original, leaves open whether Greene's death was a homicide or accident.