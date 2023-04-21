A 50-year-old who was shot during an attempted armed robbery late last year has died of his injuries, Baton Rouge police said Friday.
Eishabazz Ferdinand was shot shortly after 2 a.m. on December 8 in the 4800 block of Winbourne Ave. He was pronounced dead Thursday while at a care facility, police said.
The suspect in the shooting is still unknown, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Division at 225-389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.