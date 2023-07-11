BR.mommemorial.042023-5673-2.jpg

Friends and family of Kerisha Johnson gathered Wednesday afternoon to honor her memory with a balloon release. 

 Arthur D. Lauck

A fifth person has been arrested in the April shooting of a woman who was nine months pregnant, Baton Rouge police said in a news release Tuesday night.

Torey Campbell, 18, was booked on a count of first-degree murder and first-degree feticide, the news release said. 

Kerisha Johnsonn, 36, was killed early in the morning of April 16 when she pulled up in her car to pick up people from a party in the 1000 block of North Carrollton Avenue. Police believe a group of people fired at her car, mistaking it for one that had driven past earlier with someone shooting a gun out the window.

In addition to Campbell, Desmond Robinson, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker and Derrick Curry, all 19, were previously arrested. 

Kerisha Johnson

Kerisha Johnson, 36, and her unborn child, were killed in a hail of bullets in the 1000 block of on North Carrollton Avenue in Baton Rouge. Johnson was just days from giving birth. Photo submitted by Crissina Finister. 

