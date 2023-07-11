A fifth person has been arrested in the April shooting of a woman who was nine months pregnant, Baton Rouge police said in a news release Tuesday night.
Torey Campbell, 18, was booked on a count of first-degree murder and first-degree feticide, the news release said.
Kerisha Johnsonn, 36, was killed early in the morning of April 16 when she pulled up in her car to pick up people from a party in the 1000 block of North Carrollton Avenue. Police believe a group of people fired at her car, mistaking it for one that had driven past earlier with someone shooting a gun out the window.
In addition to Campbell, Desmond Robinson, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker and Derrick Curry, all 19, were previously arrested.