A 63-year-old man who was severely beaten last week died of his injuries in the hospital Sunday, according to police.
Hosea Jackson, 63, was physically assaulted June 1 on the 2100 block of North Foster Drive and taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries three days later on June 4, according to police.
Police are investigating the death as a homicide due to his head and neck injuries. The motive and suspect are unknown at this time, police said.
Police encourage anyone with information to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225)389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225)389-4869.