After a child rode a bicycle in front of a school bus and was injured, two juvenile family members were arrested for chasing down the bus driver, Baton Rouge Police said.
The seven-year-old was attempting to cross over Sherwood Street from Pawtucket Street, police said in a statement. The youth was treated at a nearby after-hours clinic for non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police that the bus was traveling slowly east bound and was in the right of way when the child tried to cross the street.
Two juvenile relatives of the child began threatening the bus driver at the scene; students on the bus told the bus driver they thought the juveniles had a gun, and she drove away from the scene and called police, the statement said.
Meanwhile, an unknown driver in an SUV brought the injured child, the child's mother and family members to an after-hours clinic. The driver left the mother and child at the clinic and left with the two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, to chase down the bus driver, police said.
They found the bus on Evangeline Street.
"At this time, the bus driver had already notified dispatch that she was being followed by the pursuing SUV," police said.
Police officers were with the bus driver, when they saw two juveniles, a boy and girl, get out of the SUV in the median and start running toward the bus, while the SUV left the scene.
"Officers then tactically intervened, assuming there was a weapon involved from the original dispatched information," police said.
Police found there was no gun involved.
The juveniles were booked into the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on counts of simple assault and obstruction of a roadway.