A fourth person has been arrested in the killing of a Baton Rouge woman and her unborn child, a Baton Rouge police spokesman said Wednesday.
Desmond Robinson, 19, of 1823 Nebraska Street, Baton Rouge, was booked into East Baton Rouge prison on first-degree murder and first-degree feticide.
Kerisha Johnson, 36, and her unborn child were fatally shot April 16 in the 1000 block of North Carrollton Avenue, near Renoir Avenue, as Johnson attempted to pick up party-goers in the area, Baton Rouge police said.
Detectives arrested and booked Marques Porch, Gregory Parker and Derrick Curry into East Baton Rouge Parish prison, each on counts of second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.
Police say the shooters mistook Johnson's car for that of another one that had driven by the party earlier; someone in that car had fired a shot in the air.