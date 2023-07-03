The number of people in East Baton Rouge Parish Prison being treated for HIV/AIDS has almost quadrupled over the last 15 months, putting further strain on a facility already under scrutiny for its high prisoner death rate and other problems.
Since its contract began in January 2022, the jail's private health care provider, Turn Key Health Clinics, says the number of inmates in need of treatment for HIV has risen from 17 to 57 as of this past March, according to president Jon Echols, who publicly warned parish leaders that the "exploding" number of cases has resulted in "unsustainable" treatment costs.
“A four-times increase in HIV medication is a substantial increase," he said. "With this large increase, there’s obviously a strain on resources.”
What’s behind the rise?
The sharp uptick is baffling to some health officials and city leaders because newly-diagnosed cases of HIV in Baton Rouge — which at one point ranked first in the nation for percentage of its population living with the virus — have been on a decline in recent years, according to state health data.
“Parish Prison is, to me, indicative of the city as a whole,” said District 4 Metro Council member Aaron Moak. “If we have a decline in HIV in Baton Rouge, why is there not a decline in Parish Prison?”
Although he couldn’t say exactly what might have caused the increase, Turn Key’s chief medical officer, Dr. William Cooper, suggested it could possibly be tied to drug use in the greater community, noting that the virus can be transferred through needles.
But Samuel Burgess, who directs the Louisiana Department of Health’s STI/HIV/Hepatitis program, cautioned that the current sample size of data is too small to draw any real conclusions, calling Turn Key’s numbers “a snapshot” of a larger trend.
“When we look at any testing data, diagnosis data, it tends to ebb and flow a good bit,” he said. “Generally, I try to look at at least three years, if not five to 10 years, of data to figure out what a trend is looking like.”
He said even though the number of new cases of HIV in East Baton Rouge have declined in recent years, the overall number of people living with the illness is expected to rise as the life expectancy of patients increases in tandem with medical advancements.
“The number of people living with HIV goes up every year, and that’s a good thing,” Burgess said. “We have better treatments, so there’s definitely a larger pool of people who could potentially become incarcerated as time goes forward.”
Out of the several dozen cases Turn Key has treated since last year, just six were discovered through testing administered through Parish Prison, numbers show. The rest had already been diagnosed before the individual's arrest.
The parish’s previous health care provider, CorrectHealth, did not respond to a request for comment. Data provided by jail medical staff showed the company treated a total of 173 unique patients living with HIV/AIDS in 2021.
Soaring costs
Regardless of the cause, Echols said that Turn Key is working with the state department of health and parish officials to find a solution quickly, because “what’s not up for debate is whether someone inside the Baton Rouge Parish [Prison] deserves constitutional health care,” he said.
“These are significant costs that are being incurred in just medication alone, not costs to providers, not costs for Turn Key,” he continued. “I mean, just the medications themselves are very expensive.”
An average cost-per-patient analysis is difficult to determine because type of care and length of stay between patients can vary widely, Echols said. But, as a whole, he estimated that the cost of providing HIV drugs to patients is “in the millions.”
“As far as having the people to take care of these patients, we have that ability, but the money that you spend on pharmaceuticals you then can’t spend on nurses and doctors and psychiatrists and psychologists to fulfill all other needs of the parish,” he said.
Previous controversy
Medical care for those incarcerated inside East Baton Rouge Parish Prison has been a hot-button issue since at least 2015, when a group of nurses brought a list of grievances before the Metro Council decrying what they described as dire staffing shortages and inadequate mental health services that many blamed for the facility’s outsized death rate.
To mitigate the issue, an independent consultant recommended doubling the parish’s annual corrections health care budget to around $10 million, but city officials instead chose to privatize the jail’s medical services to avoid a significant increase in costs. They contracted with CorrectHealth, one of many companies nationwide that specialize in inmate health care.
As the jail’s death rate remained well above the national average, however, Baton Rouge’s Metro Council put the facility’s health care out to bid, eventually approving a $6 million, four-year jail medical contract in late 2021 with the Oklahoma-based private company Turn Key Health Clinics to replace the parish’s embattled previous provider.
Officials said at the time that they selected Turn Key’s contract over CorrectHealth’s because it included four additional mental health workers, better pay and benefits for employees, a team of floater nurses to minimize vacancies and the use of monitors aimed at minimizing suicides, among other changes.
The greater impact
Burgess, with LDH, said ensuring HIV treatments are readily available at the jail is vital for the community’s overall health.
Once an individual is diagnosed with the virus, the main goal becomes suppression through medication, he said, which prevents it from being transmitted to others. If that person is booked into Parish Prison, it’s crucial for both them and others that they’re able to continue treatment.
Ultimately, the only way to eliminate the HIV epidemic will be to make sure everyone diagnosed maintains viral suppression, Burgess continued.
“The more progress in that direction, the better,” he said.
Rev. Alexis Anderson, a member of the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Reform Coalition, said despite the fact that the facility’s population is overwhelmingly made up of pretrial detainees, many people booked into Parish Prison – which has been criticized for its long arraignment wait times – end up sitting there for weeks at a time if they’re unable to afford their bail, sometimes exacerbating preexisting conditions that were previously being managed by a different health care provider.
By the time a person finally goes before a judge, she said, their Medicaid eligibility has often been suspended, leaving them with no immediate way to pay for vital medical care or medications once they're released.
Reapplying for Medicaid is also "no easy feat" for someone going through the process of reentry, Anderson added.
“One of the challenges that we don’t always pay attention to is the fact that when people leave with these diagnoses, where are we sending them? That exit plan is also critically important,” she said.
Echols and Councilman Moak said parish and local health officials have submitted an application to obtain funding through the Ryan White Program, a federal grant that provides primary medical care and support services for people living with HIV. If successful, the money would go a long way in managing costs, Echols said.
But if the jail’s treatment rate continues to skyrocket, he noted, the cost of HIV medications, which typically account for roughly 80% of a patient's total cost of care, could eventually make the company's contract with the parish untenable.
“The options are either find federal dollars available to help pay for some of these medications,” Echols said, “or find alternatives to incarceration.”