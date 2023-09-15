Every morning when he walks into his office at work, Paul Rice is immediately greeted by a large portrait of his smiling daughter, Allie, that hangs on the wall adjacent to the door.
A copy of a painting that was gifted to his family in the weeks following her death, it has become one of the most recognizable images of the LSU senior, who was shot to death as she drove home from a Government Street bar last September after staying late to make sure a friend who was working as a bartender didn’t have to leave her shift alone.
“Sometimes I have to remind myself that it even happened. On one hand it seems like it’s been an eternity,” Paul Rice said. “On the other hand, has it really been a year already? How did I make it through a year of this?”
The killing, one of 115 recorded in the parish last year, garnered the attention of media outlets across the country and thrust Baton Rouge into the national spotlight, bringing with it scrutiny of the city’s homicide rates, which have remained above the national average over the past several years.
Like many cities across the U.S., the parish saw a spike in killings in 2020 and 2021 before experiencing a decline in 2022.
Since her death, many of Geismar native’s loved ones say they still struggle to come to terms with the loss.
“This past year was just very confusing. I felt like I was in a different world than what I knew before this incident,” said Payton Reulet, one of Allie’s former roommates. “It was a very heavy year.”
After the shooting, Reulet and another former roommate, Brianna Melancon — both recent LSU graduates — said they struggled to finish out the year and graduate on time while still living in the home the three girls shared, adding that Allie’s death left them feeling a loss of safety in their own lives.
“It really changed our entire perspective,” Melancon said. “After the event, we were scared to leave the apartment.”
As the parish continues to grapple with its violent crime rates, Paul Rice said that his grief is exacerbated by the fact that his daughter’s killing remains unsolved.
“We still wake up every morning to the news reporting another shooting or another act of violence somewhere,” he said. But, he added: “A lot of these scenarios that have occurred, they’re being solved within 24 hours, a week. And here we are going on a year and we’re no closer than we were on September 16, 2022.”
An ongoing case
According to the few details authorities have released, Baton Rouge police were called to the 1500 block of Government Street shortly before 2:30 a.m. that Friday, where they found the 21-year-old marketing major inside her vehicle, dead from multiple gunshot wounds. Her car was just a few yards from a railroad crossing.
Based on evidence at the scene, including the direction in which her car was facing when it was found, authorities have said Rice was likely stopped at the crossing by a passing train and was attempting to turn her car around when she was shot.
Police have declined to release much more about the investigation, telling the public that giving away too much could jeopardize the case.
This week, department spokesman Lt. L’Jean McKneely said only that the investigation is still active and that detectives continue to follow potential leads, noting that a lack of witnesses and definitive motive have complicated the search for answers.
“Eyewitness testimony, physical evidence, all that plays a part,” he said.
He added that solving the case will likely hinge on someone from the community coming forward to provide investigators with crucial information that could help identify the shooter or shooters. Last year, supporters of the Rice family helped raise a $50,000 reward for tips leading to the arrest and indictment of a suspect.
Even as they themselves try to make sense of the situation, Rice’s family say they continue to field questions from both friends and strangers who want updates about the investigation.
“At least once a week, I’m asked ‘have you heard anything?’ Nobody can understand why we haven’t solved this,” said Allie’s aunt, Susie Granier.
The lingering impact
One aspect of the case that Paul Rice said he finds particularly frustrating is the lack of surveillance footage near the crossing where his daughter was killed.
For that reason, he said, he was supportive when he was approached late last year about attaching his daughter’s name to a new multi-agency crime-prevention effort to install security cameras on buildings in areas with higher crime rates.
Named the Page/Rice Camera Initiative after both Rice and Devin Page, the Baton Rouge 3-year-old who was shot and killed during a drive-by shooting outside his home in April 2022, cameras purchased as part of the program are high-resolution and cost a fraction of the price of most similar cameras, which can run upwards of $10,000, Baton Rouge Area Chamber CEO Adam Knapp explained in November.
Once installed, the devices are linked to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and Baton Rouge Police Department’s real-time crime centers, where they’re monitored by law enforcement.
Clay Young, chair of the Baton Rouge Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Foundation, which helped spearhead the initiative, said such cameras have since helped police solve multiple cases, including that of Nathan Millard, a Georgia businessman who disappeared from downtown Baton Rouge in February and whose body was later found wrapped in a rug along Scenic Highway. An autopsy determined he died of a drug overdose, and three people were later arrested, one on counts of illegally disposing of his body, obstruction of justice and failure to seek assistance, the other two on counts of failure to seek assistance, among other charges.
Young said the families of Page and Rice have been vocally supportive of the program.
“I think Allie’s murder, much like Devin’s, really put a face on the pain and the violence that happens in our city,” he said.
For Paul Rice, knowing that his daughter’s life and death has left a lingering impact on her community is a small comfort.
“The positive legacy she’s left behind, as a parent, it just makes me smile every time I hear somebody with a positive memory or positive thing to say about her,” he said. “She was definitely well-loved and respected. She left a mark on everybody that ever met her.”